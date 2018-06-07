YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Thursday the delegation of the Armenian Assembly of America, the President’s Office reported.

The delegation included co-chairs Van Grigorian and Anthony Barsamian, executive director Bryan Ardouny and regional director Arpi Vardanian.

At the meeting, the President attached importance to the activity of Armenian organizations dealing with issues of pan-Armenian significance in the United States.

The sides exchanged ideas over issues of the pan-Armenian agenda, opportunities of finding new ways for solving issues and making the activity more effective and targeted.

The delegation was proud to note the peaceful nature of the fundamental changes which took place in Armenia and the important and balancing role of the president in the process.