Ankara has suspended its bilateral migrant readmission deal with Greece, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced Thursday, Anadolu reported.
The suspension came after Greek authorities refused to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers who took part in the failed coup bid in 2016.
Addressing a news conference in Turkey's southern province of Antalya , Cavusoglu said: "The government in Greece wants to solve this issue. But we can clearly see that there has been great pressure from the West.
"There is a migrant deal with the EU, this is in effect. And there is a bilateral readmission deal with Greece, we have now suspended that deal."
A readmission protocol between Greece and Turkey was signed in 2002 to combat illegal migration.
Cavusoglu said further action regarding Greece will be taken keeping in the mind recent court decisions.