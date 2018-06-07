YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia bloc will vote for the program of the new government, MP Naira Zohrabyan said during the debates on Thursday.
In her speech Zohrabyan said the Republican Party of Armenia is opposing any actions that involve elimination of corruption, a blow to monopolies and election rigging.
The government’s program, Zohranyan said, "will first break the branch" on which the RPA clan has been sitting for many years, and secondly will lead the country to the snap parliamentary elections.