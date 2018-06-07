YEREVAN.- The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be a constructive opposition and will criticize the activities of the new Government based on facts, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party.

“We will criticize based on facts. We will not say we do not like your hairstyle or you are too young to be a minister. This is not a political approach. We will take the path of healthy criticism. We will salute them when we see positive results”, Sharmazanov noted.

The Vice President of the parliament emphasized that for many years they have been in power and know very well how it is to have unconstructive opposition and do not plan to take that path.

He also emphasized that they are interested in the success of Pashinyan’s Cabinet.