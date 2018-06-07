Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written a letter to fellow signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) saying they must compensate Iran should the US once again impose nuclear-based sanctions on Tehran, Sputnik reported.

"If JCPOA is to survive, the remaining JCPOA participants and other economic partners need to ensure that Iran is compensated unconditionally through appropriate national, regional and global measures," he wrote.

"In line with Iran's commitment to legality and the peaceful resolution of international disputes, the Islamic Republic of Iran has decided to resort to the JCPOA mechanism in good faith to find solutions and to determine whether and how the remaining JCPOA participants and other economic partners can ensure the full benefits that the Iranian people are entitled to derive from this global diplomatic achievement," he added.

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.

He called Washington's actions "ever-expanding economic bullying," which poses a threat to "not just the accord, but multilateralism and the rule of law."