Georgian and French citizens were injured in a road accident in Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline on Thursday received a call, at 11:35am, according to which a road accident had occurred nearby Gagarin village in Gegharkunik Province, several vehicles had collided, there were injured, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that two vans and a car had crashed on the Yerevan-Ijevan motorway. As a result, the passengers in one of these vans—Georgian citizens Marine Yegetashvili, Marine Ghazaryan and Zahal Kapanadze, and French citizen Lucie Bedoukh—were injured, and they were hospitalized.

Doctors said Kapanadze was in severe condition, whereas the others—in moderate condition. Yegetashvili and Ghazaryan were later discharged from hospital.

This information was conveyed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative at the Center for Crisis Management, and to the Emergency Management Agency of Georgia.