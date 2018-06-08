Armenia and Russia are two partners and allies that have solid and deep foundations of bilateral cooperation, said Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, speaking to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.

“We are not saying that we agree with each other in all matters relating to our relations,” he noted, in particular. “But we are able to work together, compare, arrange, and move on.”

In his words, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—is the important mechanism which is aimed at development.

“This is a very good format of collaboration of partners,” the Armenian FM added, in particular. “It leads us, takes us out to big markets, enables to freely work in partner countries, cooperate in numerous domains; all this is aimed at the development of our country.”

And when asked whether the technico-military cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was discussed during his recent talk with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan responded as follows, in particular: “When something troubles us [both Armenia and Russia], we raise that matter, and we discuss it as two partners.”