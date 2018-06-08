Yerevan has not taken any step that would serve relations with a country at the expense of another; we have never done that.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, told the above-said to Kommersant newspaper of Russia. He noted this when asked whether Armenia’s cooperation with the United States in the security sector may anger Moscow.
In his words, Armenian authorities have very clearly spoken about the level of Armenia’s cooperation with Russia.
“Our dialogue with the US, relations with the EU, each has its own place,” Mnatsakanyan said, in particular. “But we are partners with Russia, we are working toward the consolidation and development of our security systems; we have the deepest cooperation with Russia.
“And the firmer we stand on our feet, we are that much more trustworthy and reliable partners for all those with whom we have partnership relations. First and foremost, this refers to Russia. [But] we have our agenda with the US, which is natural—just like Russia and any other country.”