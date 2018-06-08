The European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership is a platform for cooperation and dialogue, noted Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, speaking to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.

In his words, however, if this platform is targeted so that the “cooperation and dialogue take place at someone’s expense, we [Armenia] cannot participate in such a platform; it’s against our principles, and we, as participants, will not permit this”

When asked what the final point is in Armenia’s relations with the West within the framework of this partnership, Mnatsakanyan responded that Armenia is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“We [Armenia] have formed formats and cooperation platforms, which are calculated based on our vision for development and security,” he added, in particular. “We see that all that we have done so far serve those objectives: development and security.”

As per the Armenian FM, Eastern Partnership is a tool and mechanism for the consolidation of the process of the development of Armenia.

“If you look at the content of our agreement with the EU, there are various blocks,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said, in particular. “It’s clearly visible there as to how compatible it is with our membership in the EAEU, and how it affects the strengthening of Armenia. We are confident that a strong and stable Armenia is a good partner.”