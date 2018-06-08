By the decision of the government, Vahram Shahinyan on Friday was relieved of his duties as Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia.

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan presented the matter at Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

The government dismissed Shahinyan from this position based on his respective letter of resignation.

Vahram Shahinyan on Wednesday submitted his resignation as SIS chief, and in which it was noted that under the current circumstances, he no longer considered it appropriate to continue his future service in this capacity.