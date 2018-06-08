NATO and European Union leaders will sign a declaration on an enhanced cooperation during the summit in July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

The first declaration, signed in Warsaw in 2016, was expected to ensure the pooling of EU and NATO resources to respond to common challenges, including migration, hybrid threats or cyberattacks.