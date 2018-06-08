STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the OSCE Mission on Friday conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the northeast of Martakert town in Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), and his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova), the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline with Karabakh.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.