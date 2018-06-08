Canada has taken a key step towards legalising recreational marijuana after senators voted in favour of new legislation permitting nationwide use of the drug, Independent reported.

The upper chamber Senate voted 56 to 30 in favour of new rules on Thursday, but also included amendments the House of Commons will need to decide on before the law can be passed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party pledged to legalise recreational use of marijuana during their successful 2015 general election campaign.

While there is not yet a defined date when the drug will go on sale, clearing the Senate appeared to be the last serious hurdle for the bill, with a number of Conservative senators opposing legalisation.

Amendments proposed by the Senate include tighter advertising restrictions and giving provinces say over whether Canadians can grow marijuana at home.

Government legislation would allow for Canadians to grow up to four plants at home for personal use.