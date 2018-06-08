Russia and China are determined to deepen and harmonize the integration processes in Eurasia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
His remark came after the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Both sides are committed to continue joint efforts to deepen and harmonize the integration processes in Eurasia, particularly the Eurasian Economic Community and the Silk Road Economic Belt.
Putin highlighted the importance of signing of an agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union member states and China.
“In the face of a complex and volatile international situation, Russia and China will continue to build up their bilateral strategic cooperation in international affairs, to discuss wide range of issues on the international and regional agenda, to bring bilateral coordination between the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries as well as mutual support in the global arena to a qualitatively new level,” the leaders said in a joint statement.