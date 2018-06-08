Artsakh army serviceman Gevorg Khachatryan on Thursday sustained a gunshot wound, at around 11:30pm.

The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The government of Armenia on Friday appointed the new governors of Syunik and Armavir Provinces.

Accordingly, Gagik Mirijanyan was designated governor of Armavir, and Karen Hambardzumyan—governor of Syunik. These two provincial governors were nominated by the Prosperous Armenia Party.

The Sejm of Poland ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Ambassador of Armenia to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan wrote on Facebook.

The agreement, which provisionally applied starting from June 1, has already been ratified by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Armenia cannot welcome Azerbaijan’s possible membership to the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with the Russian newspaper

When asked about Armenia’s position should Azerbaijan decide to join the Eurasian Economic Union, Mnatsakanyan responded as follows: “Azerbaijan is the country which today blockades Armenia, takes unilateral measures against Armenia.”

He stressed that Baku’s policy is aimed at not contributing to any process of collaboration, creating a climate of trust, and establishing human contacts.

“The EAEU is an organization of cooperation,” the Armenian FM added, in particular: “What do you expect from us [Armenia, in this regard]?”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on every ministry to submit an action plan within a week.

His statement followed the approval of government’s program by the Armenian parliament on Thursday.

“We, as agreed, need to approve a list of events which stems from the government’s program,” he said, adding that the Cabinet will try to approve the action plan at the next session.

Famous celebrity chef, storyteller and writer Anthony Bourdain was found dead.

CNN confirmed the death of Bourdain, 61, and said the cause of the death was suicide. He was found dead in France where he was working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN “Parts Unknown”.