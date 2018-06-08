Former U.S. ambassador to UN Samantha Power visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Friday.
Samantha Power paid tribute to 1.5 million Armenians killed during the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Turkey.
So moved to be in #Armenia at last. Thanks to @auroraprize_ for its remarkable humanitarian initiative & to @ArmGenocide100 Museum for its essential work commemorating the lives of the 1.5 million Armenians killed in the Armenian Genocide. pic.twitter.com/WTdM8soinj— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) June 8, 2018