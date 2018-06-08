US President Donald Trump has called for Russia to be let back into the Group of Seven (G7) – having been suspended over the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Independent reported.
The group, which involves many of the richest economies in the world, were known as the G8 until Moscow was expelled.
Upping the drama as he set off for the 47th meeting of the group in Canada, Mr Trump told reporters as he left the White House it would be better if Moscow was also at the annual summit. “Why are we having a meeting without Russia in the meeting,” he said. “They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”
He added: ”I have been Russia’s worst nightmare, but they should have been invited.”