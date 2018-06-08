The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday received Italian Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco.
First, the PM underscored the continued development of Armenian-Italian relations, and he stressed that the new Armenian government is full of energy to take the necessary respective steps. Also, Pashinyan considered it indispensible to further deepen ties between the two countries.
The ambassador, for his part, expressed a conviction that, as a result of joint work, it will be possible to give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries. In addition, Del Monaco noted that various Italian companies were interested in implementing investment projects in Armenia.
In terms of Armenian-Italian collaboration, the interlocutors attached importance to the organizing of high-level bilateral mutual visits.