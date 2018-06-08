It is my first trip to Armenia and it is incredibly moving to me, former U.S. ambassador to UN Samantha Power said in Yerevan.
“I am honored to have this privilege to be part of the Aurora Prize,” she said during “Making Change When Change is Hard” conversation in the American University of Armenia.
She emphasized that we live in a difficult times, and then you meet people like laureates of the Aurora Prize and you understand that “we have to collectively do everything to lift up what they [humanitarians] are doing”.
“If Aurora co-founders, Ruben, Vartan and Noubar were put in charge of the Syria war and the peace in the Middle East, there would be no war because all three are some of the most persuasive people,” she said.