YEREVAN.- Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Friday Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the PM’s Office reported.

The PM attached importance to the normal development of the Armenian-Iranian relations and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation will boost as a result of joint efforts. “We will make maximum efforts to further develop the bilateral partnership. We are interested in giving new impetus to the Armenian-Iranian ties based on mutual interest”, the Armenian PM said.

In this context the Iranian Ambassador highlighted the need to use the existing great potential in the bilateral cooperation and stated that all preconditions exist for expanding and deepening the economic ties. The Ambassador said the activity of Meghri Free Economic Zone, the Iran-EAEU free trade interim agreement can contribute to this.

The officials also emphasized the need to take consistent steps to develop the mutual cooperation in the field of tourism and attached importance to the improvement of infrastructures and conducting regular bilateral flights in this regard.

They also touched upon the process of the Armenian-Iranian joint investments programs.