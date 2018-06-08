YEREVAN.- Armenia's Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resource, Artur Grigotyan recieved on Friday US Ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills.

A wide range of issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

Greeting the ambassador, the Minister highly assessed the Armenian-American cooperation and expressed conviction that further bilateral economic relations would expand and develop. In that context, the Minister thanked the US Government for continued assistance to Armenia in the fields of energy and natural resources and reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to strengthening the partnership.

The interlocutors also touched upon the programs implemented to liberalize the Armenian electricity market. The Minister underlined that liberalization of the energy market is one of the priorities of the government.

Richard Mills noted that the Embassy and the Ministry have great experience of cooperation and assured that the close partnership in the energy sector will continue during the tenure of Arthur Grigoryan .