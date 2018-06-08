STEPANAKERT. – The condition of Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Gevorg Khachatryan (born in 1998) on Thursday sustained a gunshot wound, is critical but stable, Armenia's Ministry of Defense reported.
As it was noted, the serviceman Gevorg Khachatryan was wounded in the chest.
The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.He was transferred to military hospital.
An investigation is underway to find out details of this incident.