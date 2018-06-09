Of all the candidates in Turkey’s presidential election, Selahattin Demirtas has one major disadvantage: He’s in jail, AP reported.

The pro-Kurdish opposition leader, who is fighting terrorism-related charges, is trying to get his message out in any way he can. He used a 10-minute telephone call he is allowed with his wife to broadcast an election speech while his lawyers carry back and forth journalists’ questions and his responses from his high-security prison.

On Friday, he tweeted by proxy, responding to public questions posted on social media.

Demirtas, the former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, is one of five candidates running against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the June 24 presidential election. Turkey will also hold a parliamentary election on the same day.

The 45-year old former human rights lawyer was arrested and incarcerated in 2016 for alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants. Although there are about 20 other cases against him, he remains jailed on charges of being a leader of a terrorist organization, engaging in terrorist propaganda and inciting enmity by calling for protests. He faces a 142-year sentence if convicted. Last month, a court rejected an appeal for his release pending the outcome of the trial.

Demirtas, who denies the accusations, was allowed to run in the presidential race because he has yet to be convicted.