US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has spoken with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directly about Pyongyang's willingness to denuclearize, Pompeo told NHK.
He then said, "We want to achieve a fundamental different strategic relationship between our two countries. We believe it is important to take down the thread for the world to completely denuclearize North Korea. And in exchange for that we're prepared to do things that provide them the security assurances they need."
Pompeo added that the North could receive economic assistance from regional neighbors including Japan, South Korea and China if next week's summit is a success.