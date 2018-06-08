The Group of Seven (G7) summit, which kicked off here on Friday, is expected to be a tough meeting between the United States and its allies amid raising concerns over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Xinhua reported.

The leaders of the G7, the world's most powerful industrialized countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Japan and the United States, meet every year to discuss collaboration on issues like world economy, climate change, security and peace.

Upon his arrival in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, U.S. President Donald Trump had a brief discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron on issues concerning trade and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to media reports.

The official themes for this year's summit include increasing investments and creating jobs to boost growth and advancing gender equality.

However, the confrontation over Washington's unilateral decision to impose metal tariffs on imports from the European Union (EU) and Canada might dominate the summit.

Trump's rejection of the global climate accord and Iran nuclear deal have also divided the G7.