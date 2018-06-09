YEREVAN. – Speaking to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper, once wealthy businessman Mikhail Bagdasarov, who worked under the umbrella of ex-President and ex-PM Serzh Sargsyan—but was declared bankrupt in 2015, gave a “positive” assessment to the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia, according to Zhoghovurd.

“Bagdasarov gave a positive response to our question as to whether Serzh Sargsyan was one of the factors behind closing [his] business.

“He did not rule out that, under the new authorities, he will again start engaging in business in Armenia.

‘“If the state believes that I can help with a matter, if they make a proposal, and if I’m satisfied with that proposal, [if they] give an opportunity, something will happen,’ Bagdasarov said adding that he is not opposed to speaking with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on those matters,” wrote Zhoghovurd.