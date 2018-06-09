British Prime Minister Theresa May has called on US President Donald Trump to refrain from sparking a trade war.
Russian News Agency TASS reported the aforesaid citing the Press Association, which has presented the first results of the G7 summit that kicked off in Canada.
May warned that Trump’s decision to introduce tariffs on the import of European steel and aluminum would be met by actions in response by European countries.
London, however, has concerns in connection with the European Commission-approved €2.8bn import duties on American goods; and this is why May is attempting to convince the G7 leaders to put more pressure on China so that Beijing reduces excess steel production.