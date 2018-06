A 5-year-old boy died on the spot as a truck on Friday hit a family in Berdavan village in Armenia.

The boy’s sister, brother, and mother sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Berdavan resident Smbat Mughdusyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, that the injuries of the mother and the 9- and 6-year-old children are not life-threatening.

“They [the police] already have arrested the driver,” he added, in particular.