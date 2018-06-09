Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently on a visit to China, has presented Chinese leader Xi Jinping a Russian steam-bath house.
The exchange of gifts took place on Friday evening, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“The Chinese side will select a place [for this Russian steam-bath house], and our specialists will assemble it there,” said Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
The bath house is made of 200-year-old Siberian cedar logs from Altai.
During the exchange of gifts, the Chinese leader was shown the design sketch of this steam-bath house and a slice of the log.