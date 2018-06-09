YEREVAN. – A 5-month-old child has died at a hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Zarzand Gabrielyan, head of the Armenia Police Media Relations Department, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the police had received a report on this incident.

The police informed that they had received a call from the aforesaid hospital, on Thursday at 6:20pm, and according to which a girl born in January was admitted to the hospital at 4:15pm in very severe condition, and she had died at 5:50pm.

Gabrielyan added that a forensic medical examination has been commissioned and an investigation is underway regarding this incident.