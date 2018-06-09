G7 leaders unanimously support US President Donald Trump on his way to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated about the aforementioned during Friday’s news conference within the framework of the G7 summit in Canada, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
She said they have a good opportunity to speak with Trump before he departs for Singapore for talks with North Korea, and to inform him of their support.
The first ever US-North Korea summit is slated for June 12 in Singapore where the heads of the two states are expected to discuss the prospects for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.