The Armenians have kept their identity, and we are here to show that this small nation devastated during many chapters of its history returned not to condemn but to serve, Co-Founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative said.
Vartan Gregorian, President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, opened the 2018 Aurora Dialogues conference in Yerevan.
“We would like to transcend, be part of the universal, this is why we are here today, to see if what we are doing can make a difference,” Gregorian said in his opening speech.
According to him, Aurora wants to reach out to remind people “the values still matters, humanity still matters and dignity matters.”
“With survival comes responsibility, with responsibility comes action, not just words", he said.