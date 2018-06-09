Vartan Gregorian: Armenian nation returned not to condemn but to serve

5-year-old boy dies in Armenia village road accident

UK PM urges US president to avoid trade war

Newspaper: Once wealthy entrepreneur again wants to do business in Armenia

US President says First Lady cannot fly for one month

Russia lawmaker urges not to fall into “euphoria” from “zigzag” words by Trump

Turkish presidential candidate runs campaign from jail

MP Murad Muradyan has no intention to leave Republican Party of Armenia

US Air Force temporarily grounds all B-1 bombers for safety reasons

UK Trade Envoy: Armenia can act as a hub only if infrastructure and connectivity is improved

Pompeo: US wants fundamental changes in relations with North Korea

G7 summit kicks off in Canada

Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive

Protest march held in Yerevan, demanding resignation of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II

Canada's Senate votes to legalise recreational marijuana

Cyprus starts building 'Europe's biggest casino resort'

Mattis, Turkish Defense Minister discuss security issues in Brussels

Belgium, Germany, Dominican Republic, Indonesia and South Africa elected to UN Security Council

Condition of soldier, wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, is critical but stable

Armenia Energy Minister receives US Ambassador to Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.06.2018

Samantha Power: There is no excuse for not recognizing the Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Nikol Pashinyan dismisses Deputy Minister of Energy

Trump calls for Russia's G8 return

Samantha Power: Turkey is bullying and blackmailing US officials (PHOTOS)

Nikol Pashinyan receives Iranian Ambassador to Armenia

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia PM, Italy ambassador discuss collaboration

Samantha Power: It is incredibly moving to be in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Erdogan says Ankara may attack northern Iraq

Armenia Civil Aviation Department director is discharged

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief is dismissed

NATO, EU leaders to sign declaration on enhanced cooperation

Russia, China to deepen Eurasian integration processes

Armenia MFA: Eurasian Economic Union is important mechanism aimed at development

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Brussels

Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

FM: Yerevan has taken no step that would serve relations with a country at expense of another

Armenia FM: EU Eastern Partnership is cooperation and dialogue platform

OSCE conducts monitoring, Azerbaijan does not lead mission to its frontline with Karabakh

Armenia’s Syunik and Armavir Provinces have new governors

Armenia PM to ministers: Submit action plans within one week

Armenia MFA: Yerevan is against Azerbaijan’s Eurasian Economic Union membership

FM Mnatsakanyan: There is wonderful understanding in Armenia-Russia discourse

Joint scholastic exams kick off in Armenia

Armenia government holds Cabinet session

Newspaper: There is “dispute” among new Armenia authorities

UN urges North Korea to release political prisoners

France, Georgia citizens injured in Armenia road accident

Polish parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

Several US diplomats evacuated from China after mysterious sickness spreads

Mom, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing

Trump says he would invite Kim Jong Un to the US

Iran: Europe must compensate Tehran if US reimposes nuclear sanctions

Turkey suspends ‘migrant readmission’ deal with Greece

Sharmazanov: We will criticize based on facts

2.6 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

China's ZTE signs deal to lift US ban

Armen Sarkissian receives British Trade Envoy to Georgia and Armenia

Merkel: Germany should be ready to compromise with France on euro zone reform

Stockholm truck attack terrorist sentenced to life imprisonment

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.06.2018

Pashinyan: This is a dream program

Karabakh FM received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of European Business Association in Armenia

Armenian Parliament approves new government's program

Putin: Russian troops will remain in Syria

Armen Sarkissian receives delegation of Armenian Assembly of America

MP: RPA opposes any actions that involve elimination of corruption

UAE, Saudi Arabia announce 'Strategy of Resolve'

Netanyahu: Iranian nuclear deal is over

Merkel insists on European seats in UN Security Council

Armenia President, new Russia ambassador discuss relations between 2 strategic allied countries

Karabakh President introduces new ministers

Armenia premier: 1 March 2008 case shall be solved

PM: We will easily eliminate corruption as head of the state is not mired in it

Armenia PM: We must be sure that there is no conspiracy, threat in Georgia’s actions

Armenia PM: We are dealing with problems of gas, electricity rates

Armenian FM: Yerevan expects new high-level contacts with Russia

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We cannot prepare for peace if Azerbaijan is preparing for war

Armenian President appoints ambassador to Panama

Armenia PM says he cannot negotiate on Karabakh’s behalf

Lavrov: Russia backs seeking mutually acceptable solutions to Karabakh conflict

Tusk: US decisions may be symptoms of Western community breakup

4 killed in Afghanistan mosque attack

Russian, Armenian FMs’ meeting kicks off in Moscow

Four US Congressmen join Armenian Caucus

PM: There shall ne no reverse in Armenia foreign policy

Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia parliament faction’s majority will vote against new government program

Reports: Knesset to vote on Armenian Genocide motion despite foreign ministry’s position

New Armenian government program: Foreign policy

New Armenian government program: Armed Forces

More powerful Wi-Fi for Ucom fixed services subscribers

UK-Armenia Business Forum opens in Yerevan (PHOTO)

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Ambassador: UK government is in process of ratifying EU-Armenia deal

Armenia official: Businessmen should not be in parliament

Armenia parliament convenes special session, debates on government program (PHOTOS)