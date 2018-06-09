There is always something that one can do when it comes to helping others, former U.S. Ambassador to UN Samantha Power said during the 2018 Aurora Dialogues conference in Yerevan.

She stressed that there are very few refugees in America now, and there is no responsibility now, unlike the times when U.S. accepted Armenian refugees.

One hundred years ago the U.S. President asked the Americans to use Saturdays and Sundays, to use church meetings to raise money for the Armenian orphans.

“And that is not happening today,” she said.

Speaking about the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, she said one has to take inspiration “in its co-founders Noubar, Vartan and Ruben because these are individuals whose families were brutalized more than 100 years ago and instead of focusing merely on their families and communities, they dig deep to find out what they can do.”

“We should not be paralyzed by the many issues, because chances are, there is always something one can do,” Power emphasized.