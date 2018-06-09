Iranian President Hassan Rouhani believes that Russia and Iran should have a more serious dialogue between them, after the US’ unilaterally withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“As for the US’ unlawful withdrawal from those [nuclear] agreements, a more serious and more important dialogue is required between our countries in that regard,” Rouhani said during a talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also, the Iranian leader stressed that Russia has played a “very important and constructive role” in the implementation of nuclear agreements.