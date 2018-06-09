YEREVAN. – On Wednesday and Thursday, the Azerbaijani side petitioned to the Armed Forces Command of Armenia, with a request to permit some Azerbaijani citizens to visit the graveyards in the southern suburbs of the ruined settlement of Gyunnut.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, informed about the abovementioned.
“The Azerbaijani side has made such a request in that sector for the first time,” Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page. “The Armenian side, being faithful to humanitarian norms and constantly taking steps toward reducing tension, agreed to allow the peaceful residents to approach the graveyard for a short time.”
But after this humanitarian step by Armenia, Azerbaijani media disseminated disinformation that, supposedly, Azerbaijan had occupied new territories in the direction of Nakhijevan.