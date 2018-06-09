STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 200 times, from June 3 to 9.
During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).
But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units continue confidently performing their combat duty, and they take actions in response if necessary.