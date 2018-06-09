The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, met and spoke with Samantha Power, the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, who is in Armenia these days.
“In conversation with SamanthaJPower who is in [capital city] Yerevan for AuroraPrize event,” Mnatsakanyan wrote on his Twitter account. “Much to catch up after NewYork UN, much to remember with a great friend.”
Samantha Power has joined the Aurora Prize Selection Committee. Ambassador Power and the other members of this committee will select the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate.
Also, Samantha Power visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.