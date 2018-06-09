Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow is ready for normalization of relations with Washington, reported Vesti news service on Russian television.
He said a meeting would be useful for both him and US President Donald Trump, but he added that the whole matter is whether the domestic political situation in the US would make this talk possible.
“Trump is fulfilling the pledges he made during the [US presidential] election campaign,” Putin noted, in particular.
In addition, the Russian president expressed the hope that the American leader will also fulfill his promises regarding the normalization of relations with Moscow.
“(…) we [Russia] are ready for it,” he added, in particular. “The [respective] ‘ball’ is on the American side.”