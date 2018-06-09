Refrigerator trucks—designed to carry perishables—will be waiting at Changi Airport in Singapore on Sunday, to receive a cargo flight from North Korea, according to The Straits Times.
The Ilyushin Il-76 plane, it is believed, will be carrying food items—among other supplies—for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump in Singapore, on June 12.
This cargo flight is expected to also transport several luxury cars to Singapore, and these vehicles will complement the North Korean leader’s motorcade in this country.
According to media reports, Kim Jong Un will arrive in Singapore also on Sunday.