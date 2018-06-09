YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Saturday the delegation of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA), headed by co-chairs of the board of trustees Anthony Barsamian and Van Grigoryan, the press service of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The PM highlighted the activities of the Armenian Assembly of America and noted that it has a great role not only in the community life, but also in raising pan-Armenian issues in the USA.

The members of the AAA delegation presented to the PM the activities of the organization and ongoing projects and initiatives.

During the meeting the future development of Armenian-U.S. relations, implementation of pan-Armenian projects were discussed.

The PM presented to the guests the recent political development in Armenia and the priorities of the Government.