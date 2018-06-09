Relatives of the victims of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet downed in July 2014 have held a silent protest in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague, BBC reported.

Red roses were placed on 298 white chairs in memory of the mainly Dutch passengers and crew of flight MH17.

All those on board the Boeing 777 aircraft died when it broke apart in a missile strike over eastern Ukraine.

Investigators last month said the missile belonged to Russian forces. Russia denies the allegation.]

Flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and was travelling over conflict-hit Ukraine when it was struck.

The incident occurred at the height of the conflict between government troops and pro-Russian separatists.