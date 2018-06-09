Speaker of Ukrainian Parliament Andriy Parubiy, his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobahidze and that from Moldova, Andrian Candu, on Saturday signed off a statement on the establishment of the Interparliamentary Assembly, UNIAN reported.

The signing ceremony took place in Kyiv within the framework of the Second Inter-Parliamentary Conference "Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine: Strengthening the Interparliamentary Component of Regional and Security Cooperation, While Developing Interaction with the EU and NATO," according to an UNIAN correspondent.

" I hope that our final meeting, started in Chisinau and continued in Ukraine, we will be able to hold in Tbilisi (Georgia), where the inter-parliamentary assembly will be officially created. I am convinced that this platform will give us many more new possibilities for cooperation and interaction," Andriy Parubiy said, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In turn, Irakli Kobahidze and Andrian Candu, stressed the common security challenges their countries are facing together with Ukraine.

"There is a historic event today. We've just signed a declaration on the establishment of an interparliamentary assembly between Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine," Kobakhidze said, adding that the three countries have much in common.

According to Kobakhidze, the creation of the Assembly will promote deeper cooperation between the states in many areas.

"Our three countries have much in common in the historical plane, but today they face a common fight against the common aggressor, and today we are announcing serious intentions to deepen cooperation and continue cooperation in many areas," the head of the Georgian parliament said.

"There are occupied territories in Donbas and the occupied territories in Georgia, and this threat comes from the Russian Federation. We have common challenges, common threats coming from the Russian Federation, in particular, we can talk about cyberattacks, information wars," he said.

The Chairman of the Moldovan Parliament expressed the opinion that coordinating efforts against common challenges and threats could help resolve a number of pressing issues.