STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan held meetings on Saturday with leaders and representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsoutyun), Artsakh Democratic and "Free Motherland" parties.

A number of issues related to the internal political situation in the country were on the discussion agenda.

The importance of maintaining stability in the republic, being guided exclusively by state interests and in this context following the letter and spirit of the laws and the Constitution was mutually underlined.