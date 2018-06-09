US President Donald Trump said the summit had been "really tremendously successful" and that the leaders were "bound together by shared values and beliefs".
"And I think it’s been very, very successful. We’ve concluded a really tremendously successful G7 and would like to provide you with an update.
First, I’d like to thank Prime Minister Trudeau for hosting this summit. It has worked out to be so wonderful. The people of Canada are wonderful, and it’s a great country, and a very beautiful country, I might add.
We tackled a variety of issues and opportunities facing our nations. At the top of the list was the issue of trade — a very important subject — because the United States has been taken advantage of for decades and decades, and we can’t do that anymore.
We had extremely productive discussions on the need to have fair and reciprocal — meaning, the same. People can’t charge us 270 percent and we charge them nothing. That doesn’t work anymore.
I made a lot of statements having to do with clarity. We want and expect other nations to provide fair market access to American exports, and that we will take whatever steps are necessary to protect American industry and workers from unfair foreign trading practices, of which, really, there are many. But we’re getting them straightened out, slowly but surely," Trump noted.