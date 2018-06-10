Turkey considers that the US is concerned about the very strong radars of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems that Ankara has bought, Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli sai, RIA Novosti reported.
"The S-400 system that will be installed in Turkey, and F-35 jets, will not disturb any NATO element and will not pose a threat or risk for them," he said.
He said linking the purchase of Russian air defense systems and fifth generation U.S. fighter jets was not right.
"The F-35 project is a trade agreement. It is a U.S.-led project that is developed together with many NATO countries. Turkey has delivered all of its commitments in time regarding the project," he added.
Canikli also said that Turkey expected the delivery of S-400 and F-35 projects not to be delayed over other reasons.