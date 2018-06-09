During the G7 summit in Quebec, US President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a tariff-free trade zone between member nations, particularly using Canada as an example, and that ruffled a few feathers, Sputnik reported.
As Sputnik reported earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested the creation of a tariff-free trade zone between G7 member nations.
"No tariffs, no barriers — that's the way it should be. And no subsidies. […] That would be the ultimate thing, whether or not it works, but I did suggest it," Trump said in a news conference in Quebec on Saturday prior to his departure for Singapore.
"In other words, let's say Canada, where […] the United States pays tremendous tariffs on dairy as an example — 270 percent — nobody knows that […] we don't want to pay anything. Why should we pay? Ultimately that's what you want — you want a tariff-free [zone], you want no barriers, and you want no subsidies because you have some cases where countries are subsidizing industries and that's not fair."