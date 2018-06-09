US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit early to head to Singapore on Saturday, where he’ll become the first sitting U.S. president to meet the leader of North Korea, Sky News reported.
Donald Trump declared that he was on a "mission of peace" before leaving the G7 summit early to meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
He told reporters he would "know within a minute" whether Mr Kim was serious about giving up his nuclear weapons, adding that he would not prolong talks if he sensed otherwise.
The US leader boarded a plane from Quebec on Saturday ahead of the highly anticipated meeting with the North Korean leader on Tuesday, leaving G7 leaders early and missing environmental talks.