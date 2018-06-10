Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday during his closing address at the G7 summit that Canada, the European Union, Germany, Japan, and the U.K., will be investing nearly $3 billion to improve education access and opportunities for women around the world, Washington Examiner reported.
"Gender equality is a fundamental human right and a top priority for Canada and its G7 Presidency. To make gender equality a reality, all women and girls around the world must have equal access to quality education and learning opportunities. When women and girls have an equal chance to learn, grow, and succeed, they help build an economy that works for everyone.
Canada, along with the European Union, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the World Bank, today announced an investment of close to $3.8 billion CAD, marking a fundamental shift toward improving access and reducing barriers to quality education around the world. Today’s announcement represents the single largest investment in education for women and girls in crisis and conflict situations. It has the potential to make a difference in the lives of millions of the world’s most vulnerable women and girls," Trudeau said in the official announcement.