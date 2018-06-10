Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will have separate meetings with the American and North Korean leaders, country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will have separate meetings with Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and President of the United States (US) Donald J Trump on 10 June and 11 June 2018 respectively when they visit Singapore for the US-DPRK Summit,” the statement reads.
The meeting of the leaders will take place on June 12 in Capella hotel which is located on Sentosa island.
According to Bloomberg sources, Trump plans to have a one-on-one talk with Kim Jong Un, and they will be alone in the room, although likely with translators.
The American delegation also includes State Secretary Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton. White House officials were told that Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong will also be present in Singapore.