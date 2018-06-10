The G7 leaders declared their readiness to impose further sanctions against Russia if necessary.
“Should its actions so require, we also stand ready to take further restrictive measures in order to increase costs on Russia,” the communique of the Charlevoix summit reads.
“We reiterate our condemnation of the illegal annexation of Crimea and reaffirm our enduring support for Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We maintain our commitment to assisting Ukraine in implementing its ambitious and necessary reform agenda.”
The G7 leaders also urged Russia to cease its destabilizing behavior, to undermine democratic systems and its support of the Syrian regime.
They share UK’s assessment that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack in Salisbury, “and that there is no plausible alternative explanation”.